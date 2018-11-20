IMPD releases timeline detailing events leading to homeowner’s shooting death
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police released more information about a deadly shootout involving officers this week.
Officers were dispatched Monday to the 6200 block of Monteo Drive near Edgewood and Harding on the south side. IMPD said officers were responding to an incomplete 911 call made from the home at 12:53 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, police said someone opened fire; officers returned fire and killed the man, identified as 65-year-old Daniel Cedars. Cedars formerly worked in security for Washington Township Schools for several years and was a retired police officer.
IMPD said there was a gap in the response to the 911 call and officers’ arrival because officers had been diverted to a shots fired call in the 3300 block of West 10th Street in order to help locate a suspect. Once the scene was stabilized, IMPD said officers continued to the scene of the 911 hang-up call.
IMPD’s timeline of events said officers arrived at the address at 1:32 a.m. and called in a police action shooting minutes later at 1:36 a.m. A minute after that, officers requested EMS.
At 1:39 a.m., five or six gunshots were heard. At the same time, a woman inside the home called 911 saying her husband had been shot. She told dispatchers she didn’t see any police. Dispatchers attempted to call the woman back, but the calls went to voicemail, IMPD said.
A separate 911 call came in at 1:40 a.m., where someone heard shots coming from across the street and saw officers crouched behind their vehicles.
Officers said an elderly man was shooting at them. At 1:44 a.m., SWAT was called, but the SWAT team was later disregarded. Police marked the scene safe for medics at 1:46 a.m. IMPD said Cedars was pronounced dead at 1:48 a.m.
More investigators were called to the scene and remained there to gather evidence and information until 9:13 a.m.
Here’s the complete timeline from IMPD:
- 12:53 a.m. – Uniformed Officers were dispatched to 6240 Monteo Dr. on an incomplete 911
- 01:23 a.m. – Officer marked enroute to the run
- 01:32 a.m. – Officers marked on scene at 6240 Monteo Dr.
- 01:36 a.m. – Officers broadcast Police Action Shooting
- 01:37 a.m. – Officers request EMS to the scene
- 01:38 a.m. – Officer broadcast a description an elderly White Male 5’6-5’10
- 01:38 a.m. – Control operator announces all channel broadcast
- 01:39 a.m. – Additional 911 call-EMS 98 started, 5-6 shots heard
- 01:39 a.m. – Additional 911 call-female calling from 6240 Monteo Dr. advising her husband is inside 6240 Monteo Dr. and is shot inside
- 01:40 a.m. – Advising she does not see officers
- 01:40 a.m. – Additional 911 call- heard 6 shots coming from directly across the street, sees officers crouched behind their vehicles
- 01:41 a.m. – Officers advises elderly male was the one shooting at the officers
- 01:43 a.m. – Communications attempts to call the female back and gets voicemail only
- 01:44 a.m. – Communications splits the channels
- 01:44 a.m. – Control splits the channels and starts SWAT
- 01:44 a.m. – Notifications sent to POST team and CIRT team
- 01:45 a.m. – Communications traffic held
- 01:46 a.m. – Communications releases traffic
- 01:46 a.m. – Officers broadcast scene is safe for medics
- 01:48 a.m. – SWAT was disregarded
- 01:48 a.m. – Communications notified Internal affairs/enroute
- 01:48 a.m. – Officers advise suspect is deceased
- 01:49 a.m. – Communications paged SWAT to disregard
- 01:52 a.m. – Night Watch Captain requests additional officers to assist on the District
- 01:56 a.m. – Incident Command Van started to scene
- 01:58 a.m. – Night Watch Captain takes Incident Command
- 02:00 a.m. – Media staging set at 6300 block of Monteo Dr.
- 02:10 a.m. – Late Shift Sergeant Request Chaplain
- 04:18 a.m. – Southwest District Captain takes over Incident Command
- 06:09 a.m. – Communications advises buses that Monteo Dr. will be shut down for several hours
- 06:45 a.m. – Late Shift Sergeant takes over Incident Command
- 06:49 a.m. – Communications brings channels back together
- 09:13 a.m. – Incident command is terminated