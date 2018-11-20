× High school football championship week preview

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Central Indiana will once again be well represented inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Thanksgiving weekend competing for state championships in high school football.

CLASS 2A

Western Boone is back in the title game for the first time in two decades, looking for their first title in 30 years.

“In 1988, Western Boone won the state championship,” recalls head coach Justin Pelley. “That year is talked about a lot at Western Boone to the point where I respect it, I like it, but I’m sick of hearing about the 1988 team. I’d like for the 2018 squad to move it a little bit.”

The 2A #1, 14-0 Stars will open up the IHSAA State Finals on Friday at noon, taking on Eastbrook.

CLASS 5A

For the third time in five years, coach Kyle Ralph’s New Palestine squad will play for a title. The top-ranked and undefeated Dragons are led by record-breaking touchdown machine Charlie Spiegal.

“Our kids have always had the bigger goal (of winning a state championship) in their mind the whole year,” says Ralph. “They know the’re a special team. I know they know they’re talented. They’re happy about getting to this point, but they’re not satisfied with that.”

Can first time finalists Decatur Central slow down New Pal? The underdog Hawks are hoping to make history.

“We’d never got it done,” explains head coach Kyle Enright. “Never even won a sectional. This is for all the players and coaches that have worked so hard. We finally got over the hump.”

Decatur Central and New Palestine will be the final game of championship weekend, scheduled for Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 6A

It’ll be a MIC classic for the 6A title. Carmel and Warren Central have played each of the last 60 years, four times in the state final, wherein the Warriors hope to stay perfect against the Greyhounds

“We love competing against their program,” says Warren head coach Jayson West. “They love competing against ours. it’ll be a close game. Trench warfare with big plays sprinkled in. Whichever team wins that will probably win the game.”

“It’s always a great game,” adds Carmel head coach John Hebert. “It’s always really competitive. on the other side of the coin, our kids know they can play with them. that’s an advantage for us.”

The Greyhounds and #1 undefeated Warriors kick off Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

OTHER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

4A – Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger vs Evansville Central – Friday at 3:30 p.m.

3A – West Lafayette vs Evansville Memorial – Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

1A – Pioneer vs North Vermillion – Saturday at noon