Free adoptions offered at Indianapolis Animal Care Services on day before Thanksgiving

Posted 9:53 pm, November 20, 2018, by

Brewer the Belgian Shepherd / Malinois Mix and Buddy the Domestic Medium Hair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services will be offering free adoptions on Wednesday.

Shelter officials say they will waive all adoption fees from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hopes of finding new homes for their animals.

Adoptions include a microchip, spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and heartworm checks.

The shelter currently has more than 1,000 animals in its care and new animals are dropped off every day.

Officials also want to make the public aware that the shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. It will reopen on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to see which animals are in need of loving homes.

