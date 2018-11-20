× Free adoptions offered at Indianapolis Animal Care Services on day before Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services will be offering free adoptions on Wednesday.

Shelter officials say they will waive all adoption fees from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hopes of finding new homes for their animals.

Adoptions include a microchip, spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and heartworm checks.

The shelter currently has more than 1,000 animals in its care and new animals are dropped off every day.

Officials also want to make the public aware that the shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. It will reopen on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

