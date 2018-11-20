× FCC proposes measures to reduce robocalls from telemarketers

WASHINGTON – The FCC is taking measures to reduce robocalls from unwanted solicitors.

On Tuesday, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai proposed the measures that would cut down on the calls.

First, he is calling on fellow commissioners to approve a reassigned number database. It would help legitimate callers know whether telephone numbers have been reassigned to somebody else before calling those numbers.

Second, he is proposing to make clear that wireless providers are authorized to take measures to stop unwanted text messaging through robotext-blocking, anti-spoofing measures and other anti-spam features.

“Combatting robocalls is our top consumer protection priority, and these proposals are a significant step forward in that effort. Today, I am calling on the FCC to take additional measures to combat these calls and also to prevent a flood of spam robotexts from clogging Americans’ phones,” said Chairman Pai.

“Americans rely on and trust text messaging. That’s why we need to act to prevent a deluge of spam texts and scam messages. I’m also proposing new rules to help reduce robocalls to reassigned numbers by creating a database that will help legitimate businesses stop calling those numbers. I hope my colleagues will join me in supporting these proposals and continuing our fight against unwanted robocalls and robotexts,” he went on to say.

State officials also have voiced concerns about scams and spam texts, with a bipartisan group of 20 state attorneys generals, including Indiana AG Curtis Hill, asking the FCC not to disturb wireless carriers’ ability to combat unwanted spam messages.

The FCC will consider these items at its next Open Commission Meeting on December 12.

For information on the restrictions on robocalls and robotexts, visit www.fcc.gov/robocalls.