Budweiser Clydesdales coming to central Indiana this weekend

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Budweiser Clydesdales are synonymous with the holidays, and Hoosiers now have the chance to meet them this weekend.

They will be in town Saturday and Sunday to help celebrate the start of the holiday season.

On Saturday, the Clydesdales will be at Big Red Liquors in Greenwood, located at 816 US 31 N. They will appear from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. and Budweiser beer will be 20% off.

In addition to the Greenwood appearance Saturday, they will also be downtown for the Colts game Sunday.

The Clydesdales will be staged at Lucas Oil Stadium’s Touchdown Town, just north of the stadium on South St. at 1 p.m., before taking part in a parade around the stadium at 2 p.m.

The Colts take on the Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. for a chance to move above .500 for the first time all year. At 5-5, they are heavily in the mix for the AFC’s last wildcard playoff spot.