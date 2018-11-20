INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We're looking at ways to save for on your holiday shopping. Financial expert Matt Dicken of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us to talk about the best ways to save some extra holiday cash.
Best ways to save on holiday spending
-
Tips on saving for children and grandchildren
-
How Strategic Wealth can help you
-
Financial expert discusses election’s impact on stock market
-
Why interest rates continue to rise and what it means for your wallet
-
Best Buy unveils hours, deals for Black Friday 2018
-
-
Carmel Kristkindlmarkt, Holiday Mart and more: This weekend is packed with festive holiday events around central Indiana
-
Starbucks unveils this year’s holiday cups, which feature unmistakable Christmas colors
-
‘Secret Sister’ holiday gift exchange scam is back, police warn
-
Very cold Wednesday with Winter Weather Advisory on Thursday
-
Postal inspector offers tips to avoid falling victim to package thieves
-
-
Winterlights, holiday light display at Newfields, returns for second year
-
Ice storm sliding through central Indiana
-
Quiet weather heading into Thanksgiving travel days