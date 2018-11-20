2 teens shot near high school right as basketball game was letting out

Posted 10:01 pm, November 20, 2018, by , Updated at 07:26AM, November 21, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two teens were rushed to the hospital after being shot on Indy’s near north side right as a large crowd was walking to their cars after a basketball game.

Police were called to Meridian Street near Shortridge High School around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

There was a basketball game getting out around the same time, so a lot of people were in the area.

Police say when they got to the scene they found one teen had been shot at least once.

He was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, and he is in critical condition.

Officers found multiple shell casings on Meridian Street.

During their investigation, they later found out that another teen had been shot in the same area.

He was taken to the hospital, and he was awake and alert as he was transported.

Police detained two people at the scene, but they couldn’t tell us if they were witnesses or suspects.

If you were at that basketball game and saw something, police ask that you call them or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

