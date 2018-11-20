1 dead in crash caused by backup from earlier I-465 multi-vehicle accident

Posted 1:30 am, November 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in what Indiana State Police say was a secondary crash in the traffic backup from an earlier accident on I-465 on the city’s west side.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p. m. Monday on I-465, south of Crawfordsville Rd. Investigators say a semi-trailer truck was stopped in traffic when a passenger car struck the rear end of the trailer at a high rate of speed. The traffic back-up was caused by a lane closure from an earlier multi-vehicle crash near Rockville Road around 8:30 p.m. The driver of the passenger car was pronounced deceased on the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

 

