Wintry mix exiting Central Indiana

Snow north of Indy and rain south has made for wet roads this Monday morning commute. Heavy snow made visibility drop a lot north of the city. South has just been rain and visibility hasn’t been impacted as much. This wintry mix pushes out by 9:30/10am Monday. High pressure will build in Tuesday and Wednesday, giving us a nice stretch of dry weather. The rest of Monday will remain cool for the season. The lack of sunshine will make things feel even colder. A few flurries are possible Tuesday morning but should be even less impactful than Monday’s mix. Tuesday will be cold with highs only in the 30s but the 40s and sunshine heading into our Thanksgiving travel days. Wet weather won’t return until at least Friday evening. More of a wintry mix possible this weekend to keep an eye on.