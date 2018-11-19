× Teen sentenced to 48 years after deadly robbery of 20-year-old on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday that a 17-year-old has been sentenced to 48 years for the deadly robbery of a 20-year-old last year on the near south side.

On Feb.2, 2017, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Union St. after a caller said a man had come to her porch and was bleeding. A short time later, a trail of blood eventually led them to a home where 20-year-old Jake Arnett was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jalen Thomas and Ahmond Hubbard were arrested following a SWAT standoff that went into the following morning.

According to testimony, Thomas and Arnett arranged to meet for a transaction near Arnett’s residence. A car carrying a group of individuals including Hubbard and Thomas met Arnett on Union St.

After the robbery occurred, Arnett attempted to hold onto the vehicle that Hubbard and Thomas were in. Thomas then shot Arnett in the face and the vehicle fled the scene. According to multiple witnesses after the shooting, Thomas boasted to others about the shooting and stated that he had no remorse.

Thomas received 55 years for the shooting after it was initially waived to adult court. Hubbard testified against Thomas and received eight years in prison.