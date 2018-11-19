× Shelby Eastern Schools buys bus with seat belts, more on the way

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A central Indiana school district is moving ahead with an idea the NTSB recommended earlier this year.

After Shelby Eastern Schools purchased a bus with seat belts recently, the superintendent says they will only buy school buses with seat belts moving forward.

Each seat will reportedly be fitted with one belt big enough for three elementary school students or two high school students.

Earlier this year for the first time, the National Transportation Safety Board is recommending all new school buses should be equipped with seat belts. The recommendation came after a pair of deadly bus investigations in 2016.

The NTSB also recommended to the National Highway Safety Administration that it requires “all new school buses to be equipped with collision avoidance systems and automatic emergency braking technologies” as well.

The district will create a disciplinary policy for students who do not use the seat belts.

The reportedly board approved the policy, 6-0.