Serious I-465 accident involving semi-trucks leaves 3 critical on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three people are in critical condition due to an I-465 accident involving two semi trucks, a box truck and a pickup truck Monday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to southbound I-465 near Rockville Rd. on the report of a multiple vehicle accident.

Three people have been hospitalized in critical condition and one was sent with minor injuries.

It reportedly started when a semi-truck was disabled in the center lane.

A box truck slammed into the semi, trapping the semi-truck driver inside his cab. It took authorities around 12 minutes to rescue him from the cab. IFD said he was one of the patients transported in critical condition.

That box truck then spun into the path of another semi-truck. Finally, a pickup truck crashed into both of those vehicles.

A small spill has also been reported involving oil was reported. IFD says it will take hours for the interstate to be cleaned up due to the debris.

One southbound lane will remain open during the lengthy cleanup.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.