Second U.S. mass shooting of day happens in Denver, 1 dead and multiple shot

DENVER, Colo. – Police in Denver are responding to the second mass shooting today in the United States.

The shooting took place near the intersection of 21st and Lawrence St. just after 4 p.m. That is just south of Coors Field.

In a press conference Monday evening, police said one person was killed and three people have been sent to the hospital in critical condition. Witnesses said a female was also shot in the leg, but authorities have not been able to locate her.

Police say a shooter or multiple shooters are not in custody at this time. During the press conference, police did not know if it was a targeted shooting or at random.

Earlier this afternoon, a mass shooting happened at a hospital just south of downtown Chicago.