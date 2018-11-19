Richmond apartment fire kills 2, multiple people injured

Posted 8:05 pm, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:08PM, November 19, 2018

File photo

RICHMOND, Ind. – Two people have died and others were injured following an apartment fire Monday night in Richmond.

The fire reportedly happened at Interfaith Apartments, located in the 500 block of W. Main St. Authorities were called to the scene just before 5 p.m.

Officials say the fire left two people dead. Five other residents were sent to the hospital, but none of them were in critical condition. Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The fire was reportedly under control in about 70 minutes. The fifth and sixth floors of the apartment building had to be evacuated.

The Red Cross is working to shelter around 30 residents displaced from those floors. Damage estimates are not available at this time.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

