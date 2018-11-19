PHOTOS | Indianapolis Colts welcome Reggie Wayne into Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Reggie Wayne, an all-time favorite among Indianapolis Colts fans, became the 15th Colts member of the team’s Ring of Honor.

And the fans were ready for the moment, erupting in the famous chant that shook Lucas Oil Stadium for years:

“REGGIE!”

“REGGIE!”

“REGGIE!”

Wayne played for the Colts from 2001 through 2014. He’s appeared in the most games of any player with the Colts franchise. Some career numbers, for perspective:

14: seasons with the Colts. Only John Unitas (17) was with the team longer

211: regular-season games, most in team history

21: post-season games, most in team history

143: regular-season wins, most in team history

1,070: receptions, 10th-most in NFL history

14,345 yards: 10th-most in NFL history

93: post-season receptions, 2nd-most to Jerry Rice (151)

The halftime ceremony was brief but memorable, with former teammates Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, Robert Mathis, Gary Brackett, Dallas Clark, Tarik Glenn and Jeff Saturday among those in attendance. Even former GM Bill Polian was there.

Wayne arrived in style, riding in the sidecar of a Colts-themed motorcycle and recalling all those memorable training camp arrivals.

Owner Jim Irsay led the fans in the “REGGIE” chant. He called it a special afternoon that felt like a homecoming with all the former Colts in attendance.

“I know the Pacers down the street had their Reggie chant,” Irsay said, referring to former Pacers star Reggie Miller. “But it turned out down here to this part of the block for this man.”

Irsay then unveiled the sign with Reggie’s name and presented him with a blue Colts blazer. When Wayne took the stage, he thanked Irsay for giving him a chance and gushed over his teammates.

“I want to thank my teammates,” Wayne said. “Y’all know I couldn’t do this without y’all. It may be my name up there, but it’s all us, man. Love y’all. Thanks for coming and celebrating this with us.”

Wayne also had a special message for the fans.

“I appreciate all the support, all the love throughout the years,” he said. “Couldn’t do it without y’all, either. This jacket looks pretty damn good on me. Thank you!”

“He’s certainly a Hall of Famer in my book,” Manning said. “I don’t know what you’re looking for in a wide receiver as far as consistency, dependability, and just a great teammate. Just an unselfish guy. We had a bunch of talented, unselfish guys on those teams, and Reggie kind of set the example for that. That kind of defines Reggie Wayne.”