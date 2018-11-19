One man killed, another injured in shooting on Indy’s west side

Posted 3:37 am, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 05:51AM, November 19, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was found dead at Tandango’s on the west side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 3300 block of W. 10th Street shortly before 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found a man believed to be in his mid 30’s with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they were hampered somewhat in their investigation because of language issues–all witnesses spoke Spanish. They plan to check nearby businesses for any security camera footage of the shooting.

Another person was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with a minor gunshot wound to the wrist, police say,

At least one person, believed to be a witness. was detained on the scene for questioning.

