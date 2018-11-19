× Oladipo out for game vs. Utah Jazz Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Pacers will have to take on the Utah Jazz Monday night without star guard Victor Oladipo.

Head Coach Nate McMillan said he was “doubtful” Oladipo would play, but that he leaves the final decision to the player and trainer. Oladipo confirmed he’s be out, and noted his right knee was “a little sore,” according to our partners at the IndyStar.

Oladipo started on Saturday but didn’t finish the game. He limped to the locker room during the first quarter. The Pacers won that game 97-89.

Players who may start in his place include Cory Joseph, Tyreke Evans or Aaron Holiday.

“I tell our guys, (no matter) who’s on the floor we want to play the game the same way,” McMillan said, according to the Star.

Tipoff for Pacers vs. Jazz is set for 7 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.