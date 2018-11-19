Officers kill south side homeowner who fired shots at them, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A homeowner was killed after he shot at officers from his home on the south side of Indianapolis, police say.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of Monteo Drive, a residential street near Edgewood and Harding.

Police say they responded to the home after dispatch received an incomplete 911 call. “We have a system that tracks the 911 calls and they can narrow it down within several feet,” said IMPD PIO Genae Cook.

As the officers arrived at the home, the homeowner began shooting at the officers. IMPD says the shots were coming from either inside the home or on the front porch.

The officers returned fire, and they hit the homeowner. Medics responded to the home, and they pronounced homeowner dead. His identity has not been released at this time, but police say he is an older man.

There were several other people inside the home at the time, but they were asleep.

“This is very early on. We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. Any time this information can change as the detectives find out more,” Cook said.

IMPD says detectives are currently talking with the officers, and also with any witnesses, neighbors, and they’re canvassing the area.

Police say the incident will be investigated by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office which is standard procedure for their department.

“This is a tragedy for everyone involved, not just the homeowner and his family, but also for the officers involved,” Cook said.