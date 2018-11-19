× Nightspot shooting leaves 1 dead; 1 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death at Tandango’s on the city’s west side early Monday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to the 3300 block of W. 10th St. shortly before 1 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found a male believed to be in his mid 30’s with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were hampered somewhat in their investigation because of language issues–all witnesses spoke Spanish, according to police. They plan to check nearby businesses for any security camera footage of the shooting incident.

A second victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with what police called a minor gunshot wound to the wrist.

At least one person was detained on the scene for questioning–believed to be a witness.