Man accused of raping 16-month-old boy arrested after days-long manhunt

Photo of Simon Porter after he was captured by police in Scottsboro, Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, AL – A Tennessee man who raped a 16-month-old boy was arrested after a nationwide manhunt, police say.

Simon Porter, 33, was located and arrested by authorities in Scottsboro, Alabama on Sunday.

The man is charged with aggravated rape of a child. Police in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee said doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center alerted them to the crime Tuesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation quickly added Porter to its “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

