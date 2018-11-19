× Circle of Lights event to highlight a busy week of downtown activities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A busy schedule of holiday activities will greet Hoosiers traveling into Indianapolis with holiday events and sports games filling the calendar for this Thanksgiving week.

Much of the downtown activity will center around the Circle of Lights ceremony on Friday night with an estimated crowd of 100,000 expected to attend that event.

Plus, the IHSAA Football State Championships will bring about extra 30,000 people around Lucas Oil Stadium for both Friday and Saturday contests.

These events as well others during the week are expected to bring about restrictions in travel and parking in downtown. Motorists should plan ahead and be prepared for alternate plans so as to avoid traffic troubles.

Other events and construction restrictions happening this week in the city include:

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Meridian Street between Monument Circle and Ohio Street will be closed from 9 a.m. Wednesday – midnight Friday for the Circle of Lights stage.

Friday, Nov. 23

Monument Circle and all spokes will be closed 8 a.m. – midnight for the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481.

Sunday, Nov. 25

South Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and West Street 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. An Indianapolis Colts game will cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium

Special Events

An Indiana Pacers game, ISHAA Football State Championships and the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 will cause increased traffic and pedestrians throughout Downtown Friday afternoon and evening. If you are attending any of these events, please plan ahead and expect traffic delays.

An Indiana Pacers game will cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday.

Red Line Construction

Crews are working on Virginia Avenue. Traffic lanes are restricted between New Jersey and Prospect streets. Pedestrians, bus riders, and drivers will notice lane closures and flaggers at future station locations: Woodlawn, Merrill, and Prospect. This phase of construction is estimated to last through December.

The west traffic lane of Capitol Avenue will be closed from 18th to Washington streets through Dec.31.

Meridian Street from 18th Street to 38th Street has roadway improvements through December. Expect traffic pattern adjustments and turn restrictions. Construction will reduce vehicle travel to one lane in each direction. The travel lane restrictions also reduce parking and left turns in some portions of the construction area. Crews will focus on the west side of Meridian Street first, then move to the east side. For more, click here.

Construction Closures

Oliver Avenue between White River Parkway West Drive and Kentucky Avenue will be closed through November 2019 for bridge reconstruction.