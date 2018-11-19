A cold Tuesday with flurries across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Tuesday will be a cloudy cold day with a few flurries. Highs will be in the 30s with northwest winds 10-15 miles per hour.
Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll have a mild Thanksgiving Day with highs near 50 degrees.
We will stay dry until our next chance for rain arrives this weekend.
A cold front will move across the nation this week and bring rain and snow. This will not be a strong storm system so major weather-related travel delays are not likely this week for holiday travelers.
Lows will fall below freezing overnight.
Here’s the Thanksgiving Day climatology.
This will be a mild week across central Indiana.
A cold front will bring rain and snow to the Great Plains.
We’ll have rain across Indiana on Saturday.
Rain is likely again for Sunday.