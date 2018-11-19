× A cold Tuesday with flurries across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Tuesday will be a cloudy cold day with a few flurries. Highs will be in the 30s with northwest winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll have a mild Thanksgiving Day with highs near 50 degrees.

We will stay dry until our next chance for rain arrives this weekend.

A cold front will move across the nation this week and bring rain and snow. This will not be a strong storm system so major weather-related travel delays are not likely this week for holiday travelers.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Expect a few flurries Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 30s Tuesday.

Here’s the Thanksgiving Day climatology.

This will be a mild week across central Indiana.

A cold front will bring rain and snow to the Great Plains.

We’ll have rain across Indiana on Saturday.

Rain is likely again for Sunday.