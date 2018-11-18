× Scrapbook of Vonnegut letters, keepsakes up for auction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Not many scrapbooks have estimated values in the six figures.

One that does contains World War II-era letters and other keepsakes about the events that inspired the best-known novel of Indianapolis-born author Kurt Vonnegut Jr. — “Slaughterhouse-Five.”

The Indianapolis Star reports the green-cloth scrapbook is being sold by the Christie’s Auction House. Its estimated price is over $150,000.

A listing on the auction house’s website says the family compiled the scrapbook during Vonnegut’s military service in Germany. He was captured in 1944 and imprisoned in Dresden. He survived devastating Allied bombings in a slaughterhouse meat locker.

A telegram in the scrapbook informs Vonnegut’s father his son was missing in action. Months later, Vonnegut writes it was “a great source of delight to be able to announce” he was alive.

Vonnegut died 2007 at age 84.