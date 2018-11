× Person dies from stabbing on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a deadly stabbing Sunday evening on the north side.

Just after 6:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Stevenson St. on the report of a person stabbed.

IMPD confirms a victim has died as a result of the stabbing.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story once more information becomes available.