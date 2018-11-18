Person dead after vehicle hits tree Sunday morning in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Authorities in Lawrence say a person died Sunday morning after a vehicle ending up striking a tree.

At around 5:00 a.m., police were dispatched to Fox Rd. on the report of a vehicle crash.

Police say a single vehicle struck a tree for unknown reasons and a person died. They will not be identified until family becomes aware.

Fox Rd. was closed but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. We will update this story once more information becomes available.

