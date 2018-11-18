× Lafayette teen passes away after striking tree Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police in Lafayette say a 17-year-old teen died after striking a tree in rural Tippecanoe County Saturday night.

Just before 5:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 9400 block of E. 100 N. on the report of a single vehicle crash.

17-year-old Cole Ungaro, of Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, drug or alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.