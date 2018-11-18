Lafayette teen passes away after striking tree Saturday

Posted 1:08 pm, November 18, 2018, by

File photo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police in Lafayette say a 17-year-old teen died after striking a tree in rural Tippecanoe County Saturday night.

Just before 5:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 9400 block of E. 100 N. on the report of a single vehicle crash.

17-year-old Cole Ungaro, of Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, drug or alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.