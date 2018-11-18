IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Could a new battle be brewing between the President and special counsel Robert Mueller? What impact will the new Congress have on the investigation?

And could Democrats soon be facing a battle of their own over who to lead their new House majority?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Tony Samuel and Tim Swarens discuss this week's top local and national political news, including the push for a hate crime law in Indiana ahead of next week's organization day at the Statehouse.