IMPD: Man stabs girlfriend to death then stabs self

Posted 9:19 pm, November 18, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing on the city’s northwest side that left one person dead and another critically wounded.  Police say shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday officers were called to the 1700 block of Stevenson Street on a report of a domestic disturbance with a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a 19 year-old female stabbed at the residence.  Despite life-saving efforts performed by medical crews, the female was pronounced dead at the scene.  Officers say the suspect, a male in his late 20’s, attempted to take his own life with a knife.  The injured man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

