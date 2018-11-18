× IMPD: Man stabs girlfriend to death then stabs self

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing on the city’s northwest side that left one person dead and another critically wounded. Police say shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday officers were called to the 1700 block of Stevenson Street on a report of a domestic disturbance with a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a 19 year-old female stabbed at the residence. Despite life-saving efforts performed by medical crews, the female was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say the suspect, a male in his late 20’s, attempted to take his own life with a knife. The injured man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital by ambulance in critical condition.