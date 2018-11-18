× IMPD: Man arrested after stabbing girlfriend to death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly killing his girlfriend by stabbing her before trying to kill himself.

The stabbing happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Stevenson Street.

Officers found the woman stabbed at the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, she was identified as Liv Harrison, 19.

Police say her boyfriend, later identified as Ronald Tucker Jr., resisted and attempted to kill himself with a knife. IMPD says he cut his own throat and stabbed himself in the stomach before officers deployed a taser to subdue him.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital by ambulance in critical condition. On Monday, IMPD said he was arrested and preliminary charged for the murder of Harrison.

“This is a tragic incident that shows the inherent dangers of the police profession and the violence that can occur within a domestic relationship. The suspect in this case, armed with knife, had already shown himself as a deadly threat when the officers arrived. Our officers showed a tremendous amount of restraint in subduing this armed suspect, even deploying a taser and going hands on after the suspect made an attempt at his own life,” stated Chief Bryan Roach.

“We grieve for the family of the victim and encourage anyone in a violent relationship to reach out for help. Abusive behavior should not be tolerated in any home, especially behind the guise of love,” Roach went on to say.

If you or someone you know is involved in an abusive relationship, IMPD would like to encourage you to seek assistance from one of the domestic violence awareness partners in Indianapolis, such as the Julian Center. The Julian Center can be reached at 317-920-9320 or you can visit their website at juliancenter.org