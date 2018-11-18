× Deadly shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say a man is dead after being shot early Sunday morning on the city’s near northeast side.

Officials confirm a person was shot at a home on the 2700 block of Sangster Avenue, near East 25th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Officers arrived to find an adult male shot and killed in the front yard.

Detectives are questioning several people to find out what led to the shooting. They believe it was an isolated incident.

A public information officer with IMPD said the murder count is now at 138 for the year including this one.

An investigation is ongoing.