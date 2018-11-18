× Colts win fourth straight beating Titans 38-10

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts dominated the Titans 38-10 for their fourth straight win as they honored former wide receiver Reggie Wayne Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium

It’s the team’s first four-game winning streak since the 2014 season, the last year it made the postseason.

The Colts raced out to an early lead just like the week before against Jacksonville.

Marlon Mack started the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter.

Adam Vinatieri then made a 22-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0 after a Quincy Wilson interception. The Colts had to settle for the three points after tight end Eric Ebron overthrew Andrew Luck on a trick play on third down.

Luck then got back to playing quarterback, hitting T.Y. Hilton for a 68-yard TD.

Jordan Wilkins capped off the Colts’ first half scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run as Indianapolis led 24-3 at halftime.

Luck connected with Hilton for another score in the second half to make it 31-3. Hilton turned in his best game of the season with nine catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Dontrelle Inman scored the Colts’ last touchdown on a seven-yard pass. He’s the 12th different player to catch a TD from Luck this season.

The offensive line extended its streak to five straight games without allowing a sack, while Luck pushed his streak to seven consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes. That’s the third longest in NFL history behind Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

The defense was stellar with five sacks and two takeaways. A Denico Autry sack late in the first half knocked Tennessee starting quarterback Marcus Mariota out of the game with an elbow injury.

Wayne became the 15th member inducted into the Colts’ Ring of Honor during a ceremony at halftime. He played 14 seasons with the team, catching 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.

The Colts now sit at 5-5 on the year in the thick of the playoff picture. They’ll wrap up their three-game homestand next week when they host the Dolphins at 4:25 p.m.