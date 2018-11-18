Authorities in Columbus looking for missing 35-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities in Columbus are asking the public’s help to find a missing 35-year-old woman.

Trillby Hatton has been reported missing after no one has heard from her in a week.

CBS4 spoke with her mother Cheryl and she said Hatton spoke with her last Saturday, but she has not heard from her since.

“It’s just not like her to not call me back…I don’t know what to think,” she said.

Columbus police are attempting to locate Hatton.

She is 5’5″, 190 lbs and was last seen on Nov. 6. Her mother told us Hatton lives in downtown Columbus.

If you see Hatton, please call Columbus police at 812-376-2600.