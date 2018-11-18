20-year-old Lafayette man wanted after teen shot, killed

Posted 4:43 pm, November 18, 2018, by

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Authorities in Lafayette are searching for a 20-year-old after an 18-year-old teen was shot to death early Sunday morning.

Police say Alexander Garcia-Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and white tennis shoes. Garcia is 5’11” and weighs around 125 lbs.

He’s wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Jontae Billups-Brooks.

Just after 4:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Rubble Way on the report of several shots fired. Upon arrival, police located two brothers, Keyonte Billups-Brooks and Jontae, were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jontae later died as a result of his injuries. Keyonte was treated and later released from the hospital.

Police do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Garcia-Johnson is encouraged to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.