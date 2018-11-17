× Police are looking for a Lebanon man who fled after an attempted traffic stop

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville police are searching for Lebanon man who crashed his vehicle and fled police on foot after an attempted traffic stop.

Michael Mathis, 24, is still at-large after fleeing into a wooded area in the 2000 block of Mulsanne Drive. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

According to police, near 3:05 a.m. on Saturday, a Zionsville officer attempted a traffic stop on Mathis’s vehicle on W. 96 Street at Robinson Road. Instead of pulling over, Mathis turned onto Robinson Road and then did a U-turn driving off the roadway for a short distance before proceeding to drive westbound on W. 96th Street. At South Ford Road, Mathis again was reported to have driven off the roadway before continuing northbound on South Ford Road to Continental Drive and into the Thornhill subdivision.

In the subdivision, police said Mathis continued to followed Continental Drive through a roundabout and onto Mulsanne Drive where he encountered a dead- end roundabout and drove into the yards of several residences before striking a small tree and becoming stuck. Mathis then fled on foot into the woods.

Zionsville, Whitestown and Boone County law enforcement responded on scene and set up a perimeter, utilizing both K-9 units and a drone with thermal imaging to assist in the search for Mathis.

Mathis was not discovered, however, and the investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Zionsville Police Department. Police will continue to patrol the suspect area and encourage residents to keep all their doors locked and their vehicles secure.