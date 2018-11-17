Noblesville woman rescued by officers, witness after car goes into pond

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A woman avoided tragedy Friday night after her vehicle ended up submerged in a cold Noblesville pond.

Just before 9:30 p.m., multiple agencies were dispatched to Grace Church, located in the 5500 block of E. 146th St., in reference to a vehicle into water.

Based on witness statements, police a 2012 Nissan Versa, driven by 34-year-old Melissa Purpura, of Noblesville, was traveling eastbound in the parking lot. Then, for some reason the vehicle veered south to the right and drove into the pond.

Four police officers and a witness entered the water and rescued the woman.

Purpura, the witness, and two police officers were sent to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia. They are all in good condition.

There’s no word yet on when the car will be retrieved from the pond. The crash is still under investigation.

