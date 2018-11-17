Near west side attempted robbery leaves clerk shot, IMPD looking for shooter

Posted 12:53 pm, November 17, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are currently looking for a man after an attempted robbery Saturday morning on the near west side.

At around 12:15 p.m. police were dispatched to the 2900 block of W. 16th St. on the report of a person shot.

IMPD confirms an attempted robbery happened at VIP Wireless. A clerk was shot in the arm at least once and was transported to Eskenazi. Their condition is not available at this time.

Police do not have the shooter in custody. At this time, the only information police released was that he is a man.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

If you have information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

