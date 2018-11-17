× Homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death on the near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of a woman on the near north side.

According to IMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook, officers arrived to a home in the 200 block of W. 32nd Street around 4 a.m. due to a neighbors overhearing a disturbance between a male and female.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and located a woman upstairs who was suffering from an unspecific trauma to her body, according to Cook. Before the woman could be taken to the hospital, however, she died. At this time, Cook could not specify the extend of the woman’s injuries, deferring to the Marion County Coroner’s eventual findings.

A person of interest has been located by police and is currently being questioned after officers made contact with the male suspect who initially had left the scene of the incident.

Cook added the relationship between the female victim and the male person of interest has yet to be clarified as the investigation is ongoing and in the early stages.