Silver Alert declared for missing 22-year-old man from Vermillion County

Posted 11:48 pm, November 16, 2018, by

Corlin Alexander Yowell

CLINTON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 22-year-old man from Clinton, which is about 95 miles west of Indianapolis.

Corlin Alexander Yowell was last seen at about 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, according to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say Yowell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Yowell is described as being a white male, 6 feet 6 inches tall, 300 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Yowell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office at 765-492-3838 or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.