Police searching for man accused of raping 16-month-old child

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. – Authorities in Tennessee are appealing for help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-month-old child.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Simon Dean Porter, 33, is wanted on a charge of aggravated rape of a child. Police in Lawrenceburg said doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center alerted them to the crime Tuesday afternoon.

Porter is about 5’9” and 260 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a green Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with a red tailgate and a license plate number of 3G26Z9.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Porter to its “Top 10 Most Wanted” list. Anyone with information should call 931-762-2276 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.