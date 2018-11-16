× Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle on east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on the east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene near the intersection of Emerson Ave. and Southeastern Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.

Police say they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

CBS4 has a crew headed to the scene.

