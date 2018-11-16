× Pacers defeat the Heat 99-91 with Evans scoring season-high 23 points

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyreke Evans hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points off the bench, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 99-91 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 16 points and six rebounds and Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for the Pacers in the first of three games in four nights at home.

Josh Richardson scored 28 points, including 7 of 10 from beyond the arc, and Hassan Whiteside had 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat, losers in four of their last five games.

The Pacers used a 16-0 run in the second quarter to take the lead for good. Indiana did just enough in the second half to fend off its Eastern Conference rivals.

Sabonis converted a three-point play with 7:24 left in the second quarter to give the Pacers a 34-32 lead, and they led the rest of the way.

The win comes a week after the Pacers rallied to beat the Heat 110-102 in Miami, closing out the victory with a 16-2 run that included the final 12 points.

Miami was unable to return the favor in the second of three regular-season meetings between the teams.

Bam Adebayo made a lay-up at the start of the fourth quarter that pulled the Heat within three, but the Pacers scored seven straight and extended the lead to 79-69 on a fast-break dunk by Bogdanovic with 9:21 remaining.

The Heat cut the lead again with a late 7-0 run, including a layup and 3-pointer by Richardson to make it 92-89 with 1:27 left. Victor Oladipo answered with a 3-pointer that put Miami away for good.

Indiana trailed by as many as 12 points in the opening quarter before going on a 10-2 run at the start of the second.

Evans made two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in Indiana’s go-ahead run. The Pacers took a 12-point lead when Cory Joseph hit a 3 to make it 44-32 with 5:14 left in the first half.

Indiana led 50-43 at halftime

TIP-INS

Heat: Whiteside has finished with a double-double in each of the last six games. . Rodney McGruder had 11 points and five rebounds. . G Dwyane Wade missed his sixth straight game for personal reasons after the recent birth of his daughter.

Pacers: Indiana has won 12 of the last 13 regular-season home games against the Heat. . Evans finished with 10 rebounds and shot 6 for 6 from the line. . Oladipo finished with eight points after scoring 20 or more in each of the previous 13 games.

UP NEXT

Heat: Home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Pacers: Home against Atlanta on Saturday night.