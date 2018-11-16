Parents are making a critical coat & car seat mistake, child advocates say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Safe Kids Indiana is warning of a common mistake moms and dads make when bundling up their child for a car ride.

Besides incorrectly installing car seats, officials with the program say parents often dress their newborns and toddlers in puffy jackets or snowsuits.

“These puffy coats are definite no-nos,” Marsha French said. “They create so much space between the baby and the harnessing and it really prevents getting the harness nice and snug.”

Even though the American Academy of Pediatrics does not track how many coat-related deaths have happened nationwide, CBS4 is aware of at least one that happened recently.

“It’s very, very scary,” French said.

French showed reporter Angela Brauer the concern. She dressed her toddler in a big, puffy jacket and put him in a car seat. French tightened the harness as tight as she could, saying it passed the pinch test. In other words, there was no extra material around his shoulders or waist. When she took the jacket off and buckled him in again, the difference was eye-opening. Her child, Corden, was barely buckled in at all.

“It’s unsafe. In an accident, that gives his body way more room to move around,” French explained.

Safe Kids Indiana recommends dressing children in layers instead. For newborns, French suggested a onesie, a sweatshirt, a jacket and a blanket so long it is contained within the seat. She added older children can take their jacket off in the car, buckle in and then turn their coat around backward so they still stay warm.