2 teens shot on I-65 ramp to Southport Road

Posted 3:48 am, November 16, 2018, by , Updated at 04:21AM, November 16, 2018

Shooting on the south side - photo courtesy of ISP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police are  investigating an early Friday morning shooting that occurred on the interstate ramp from southbound I-65 to Southport Road.

According to ISP, two teens in separate vehicles suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds when someone opened fire on the ramp just after midnight. Police said the shooting victims included the 16-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Impala and a 15-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Malibu. Both were taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police believe the shots were fired from a black or dark-colored car, possibly a Nissan with a large rust spot on the back. The car exited at Southport Road and headed west, police said.

ISP said it didn’t appear that the shooting was random. The investigation into the case continues.

