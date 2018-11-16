× INDOT plans to attack potholes aggressively to prevent more from showing up

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said it’s been busy over the last few months fixing and repairing roads to prevent potholes from forming.

INDOT hopes preventive maintenance work will ease pothole problems many of us dealt with earlier this year.

Spokesperson Scott Manning said there are two ways to reduce the number of potholes in the state, by doing preventive maintenance and investing aggressively.

Manning said winter weather in Indiana can be unpredictable.

“We have some that are more mild than others. Last year was unique in that we had a high degree of freeze thaw cycles,” Manning said.

Manning said a lot of the issues earlier in the year were because of the weather, but crews have been working to fix the problems.

“We use crack sealing and chip sealing throughout the spring, spring, summer, and fall to seal our pavement,” Manning said.

Since the weather is unpredictable, Manning said INDOT is trying to attack the pothole problem aggressively.

“If we can resurface or replace pavement that’s in poor condition or more susceptible to potholes, that means fewer potholes in the future,” Manning said

One way potholes form are when water gets into cracks on the road.

When the temperature drops and the water freezes, the crack expands. Eventually, it leads to hundreds of potholes around Indiana.

“Maybe temperatures are below freezing at night, but a little bit warmer in the day– that’s typically what causes potholes. That’s why preventive maintenance like this is so important so we have a chance to fill those cracks in and water doesn’t have a chance to seep in and cause those potholes,” Manning explained.

He said with a combination of technology, good engineering, and boots on the ground he’s confident they will be able to prevent some potholes from developing, but it’s difficult to stop them all.

Manning said INDOT is currently resurfacing or replacing 10 miles of pavement across Indiana over the next five years, so this will also help with the pothole problem.