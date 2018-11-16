Foodie Spotlight: Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse belongs among city’s best

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (you can win a gift card to Hyde Park by visiting his Instagram page)

With so many high-end steakhouses in downtown Indy, how does one set itself apart from the rest? I think the answer is simple in theory but very difficult in execution: serve the best food and hire the best people.

These two things are the top priority at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse and it’s obvious from the moment you walk in until the moment you leave with a full belly. Located at 51 North Illinois St., Hyde Park is conveniently located just steps from Monument Circle and Circle Centre Mall, putting it within striking distance of all the major happenings downtown. The first Hyde Park opened in Cleveland back in 1988 and the brand has been growing ever since. The Indy location opened just over two years ago and has since cemented itself as local hot spot on the fine dining scene.

When you first walk through the door at Hyde Park, it almost feels like you’re walking into a high-end chophouse in New York City. The place is swanky but not in a snooty type of way. The décor is plush and luxurious; the staff makes you feel important and welcome. I don’t want to lose sight of the fact that the staff is willing to go above and beyond to ensure that you have the best dining experience possible. Hyde Park is a perfect example of fine dining.

In regards to the food, expect nothing but excellence on this front as well. The seafood is fresh and the steaks are of the utmost quality. They also have a wonderful selection of appetizers, sides, and desserts to complete your meal. One of my favorite things about the Hyde Park menu is the names given to the different steaks. They take local celebrities and name a steak after them, such as The Myles Turner, Steak Luck and The Reggie Wayne. This just adds a fun local twist to an already exciting menu.

Speaking of juicy steaks, not only does Hyde Park offer the classic and signature cuts, but they also have a nice list of steaks from boutique farms from all around the world. I’m convinced you’ll love everything on the menu, but in case you need some help deciding, here are my “can’t miss” choices from Hyde Park.

Steak Andretti: Ladies and gentlemen, start your appetites! The Indy 500 might be the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but the Tomahawk Ribeye might just be the greatest spectacle in eating. Who better to name this magnificent cut of beef after than one of the greatest race car drivers of all time, Mario Andretti? The steak Andretti is a whopping 32-ounce Australian Wagyu Long Bone Tomahawk Ribeye that is one of the most flavorful and visually impressive steaks out there. The ribeye is a very tender and juicy steak because it cooks in its own fat content, and it also gets a ton of flavor from that glorious bone. In case you were wondering, there is absolutely no shame in picking up that bone with your hands to make sure and get every last morsel.

Warm Butter Cake Topped with Bananas Foster: After filling up on a 32-ounce ribeye, you might be thinking to yourself, “I couldn’t possibly eat another bite.” I’m here to tell you that you can and you should. I don’t want you walking away from Hyde Park with any regrets, and not ordering this delectable dessert would be very regrettable. The moist butter cake is served warm with a generous scoop of ice cream on top. From there, the bananas foster is flambéed right there at the table. The ice cream is kept at a super low temperature so as to not melt during this process. It’s actually pretty cool to see ice cream set on fire and not melt. The combination of flavors makes for a harmonious symphony in your mouth.

Steak a la Lobster: This is the entrée for those of us who have a hard time deciding between the steak and the seafood. To quote Miley Cyrus: “You get the best of both worlds” when you order the steak a la lobster. The steak is a thick center-cut filet mignon that is oh-so-tender served over a bordelaise sauce and crowned with asparagus, a big chunk of lobster, and béarnaise sauce. A true work of culinary art.

U-6 Shrimp Cocktail: If you’re a steakhouse in Indy, you’re gonna be judged by the caliber of your shrimp cocktail. That’s a fact. I will say this: Hyde Park’s shrimp cocktail can stand up against anyone’s. The succulent shrimp are enormous and perfectly chilled and are served with a house-made cocktail sauce that’s tasty without being overpowering. For those of you that like to have your sinuses cleared (like myself), they give you a side of straight horseradish to add to the cocktail if you want to kick it up a notch. This is genius because not everyone enjoys the punch in the face from the horseradish. The U-6 is a great way for the entire table to enjoy the dish their way.