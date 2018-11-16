Cool and cloudy end to the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch for a few slick spots this Friday morning! Wet surfaces may refreeze and create patches of ice on roads during the morning commute. Temperatures dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning. The southwest breeze will make it “feel like” we are in the lower 20s, so you will want to bundle up before heading out today!

Mainly cloudy skies and cool weather remains in the forecast through Friday afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s today, which is trending 12 degrees below normal for mid-November.

A cold front is going to sweep over the state this weekend and bring a chance for showers by Saturday afternoon. Rain will first fall Saturday afternoon with snowflakes mixing in by the evening.

Light and scattered snowfall is possible Sunday with cold temperatures returning to the area. Very little to no accumulation is likely with this wave of wintry precipitation due to the lack of moisture associated with it.

Big improvements arrive next week! Mild and quiet weather conditions will make an appearance by the holiday weekend with highs in the mid-50s on Thanksgiving!