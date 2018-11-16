× A few snow showers expected this weekend in central Indiana

This will be a cloudy, cool weekend with snow showers.

A cold front will move across the state Saturday and a light rain/snow mix will develop in the afternoon. Snow showers will continue overnight and through most of Sunday.

High pressure will settle in for next week and bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Right now things look dry from Monday through Thanksgiving Day.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

A rain/snow mix will develop late Saturday.

Snow showers will continue Sunday.

Snow will stay over the upper Midwest on Monday.

Snow will continue over the Northeast on Tuesday.

Most of the nation will have a dry Wednesday.