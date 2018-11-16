Authorities speaking to suspect in Noblesville High School threat
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– The Noblesville School District is investigating a threat at Noblesville High School.
Police are already talking to a suspect, who appears to be a juvenile. The threat allegedly contained racial statements.
School resource officers are handling the investigation. Increased security will be on hand for evening events.
The threat comes two days after a judge ruled a 13-year-old boy who admitted to shooting two people at Noblesville West Middle School in May will be held in a juvenile detention facility until he is 18 years old.
A Noblesville Schools spokesperson issued this statement:
The NHS threat involved ugly, derogatory racial statements and referenced a school shooting this coming Monday.
Police are currently onsite investigating and questioning a suspect. We will have increased police presence for tonight’s events at NHS.
We are sickened that we are facing this situation once again and will aggressively address hatred and threats to the safety of our students and community.
We’ll continue to provide our parents updates and plan for school Monday.