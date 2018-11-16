× Authorities speaking to suspect in Noblesville High School threat

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– The Noblesville School District is investigating a threat at Noblesville High School.

Police are already talking to a suspect, who appears to be a juvenile. The threat allegedly contained racial statements.

School resource officers are handling the investigation. Increased security will be on hand for evening events.

The threat comes two days after a judge ruled a 13-year-old boy who admitted to shooting two people at Noblesville West Middle School in May will be held in a juvenile detention facility until he is 18 years old.

A Noblesville Schools spokesperson issued this statement: