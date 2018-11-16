A pacemaker for sleep apnea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Michael Winkle has sleep apnea. His breathing repeatedly stops and starts. But the CPAP, which he was prescribed is cumbersome and awkward. He does not like it.

“I couldn’t deal with it. I just could not deal with that machine on my face, that big long hose. I felt like I was in an F-18 fighter jet,” said the 73 year old Muncie resident.

This past June, Michael tried something different. He opted to have a type of tongue pacemaker implanted in his body. It’s called Inspire.

“When a patient is sleeping,” said Dr. Shalini Manchanda, who directs the sleep program at IU Health. “Every time they take a breath, then their tongue will be activated. Then a gentle nudge when the tongue recedes each time the patient breathes. So the tongue is activated and the airway is opened.”

The implant looks like a pacemaker. When it senses the tongue is blocking the airway, a light jolt of electricity moves the tongue out of the way.

“As patients go to sleep, with each breath that they take, the device opens the throat and eliminates the obstruction,” said Dr. Noah Parker, a head and neck surgeon with IU Health.

The procedure takes a couple of hours and it takes about four weeks for the patient to heal. When the patient is ready he activates the pacemaker with an external device, usually just as he’s ready to go to bed. The battery lasts ten to eleven years. For Mike Winkle, it means he can get back to golf, after a good night’s sleep.

“If people will try this, they will see in a very short period of time, their quality of life will improve dramatically,” said Winkler.

