3-vehicle crash in Grant County leaves 77-year-old man dead

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A 77-year-old man from Marion was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Grant County on Friday.

Indiana State Police say troopers and local law enforcement responded to the collision near the intersection of State Road 9 and 33rd St. at about 1:15 p.m.

Police say the man who died, James Penrod, was driving a GMC Canyon southbound on the state road when the vehicle bumped the rear of a Chevy Equinox for an unknown reason.

According to police, the Equinox pulled out of the way allowing the GMC to pass and the GMC continued, evenatually striking a metal light pole. The impact reportedly caused traffic lights to fall and land on a Honda Accord.

Penrod was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, but he sadly didn’t survive. Officers believe he may have suffered from a medical issue.

Police say the others drivers were not injured.

